Sean Waltman Reportedly Arrested In Los Angeles This Weekend

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman missed an IPW indie event in the UK this weekend, forcing the company to note on their Facebook page that Waltman never caught his flight to the country and never made contact.

Waltman’s podcast co-host noted on Twitter that Waltman was dealing with issues but was alright and would speak on the situation soon. We now know that Waltman was arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department on the morning of Saturday, April 29th, according to WrestlingNews.co. The arrest came just after midnight at 12:45am.

Waltman was charged with a felony but there’s no confirmation on what that charge was. His bail was set at $35,000. The LA Sheriff’s department confirmed that Waltman was released on Sunday evening at 6:23pm local time.

As seen below, Waltman took to Twitter on Monday night and noted that the arrest was not drug related. He wrote: