Sean Waltman Reveals What Goldberg Originally Wanted His Name To Be

During a recent appearance on “The Tomorrow Show,” WWE and WCW veteran Sean “X-Pac” Waltman spoke about Bill Goldberg’s original idea for his name early in his WCW career.

“Goldberg first started, he come up to Scott [Hall] …But he ran this idea by us about a name for himself, and he’s like, ‘what do you think of The Hybrid? I want to call myself The Hybrid,'” Waltman recalled. “And we’re like, ‘ehhh, The Hybrid, it’s kinda, eh, you know.’ And he’s like, ‘why don’t you just use your name?’ And he goes, ‘my name’s Goldberg, that’s not cool.’ And he goes, ‘it is cool if you make it cool. If you’re cool, Goldberg’s cool.’ Sure enough.”

