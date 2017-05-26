Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Cleared Of Drug Charges

Former WWE, TNA and WCW star Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been cleared of all drug-related charges stemming from his arrest last month at the LAX airport in Los Angeles. Waltman was charged with felony drug possession for allegedly attempting to bring methamphetamine and marijuana through customs to the UK.

The pills Waltman actually had on him were cleanse capsules from Vitamin Cottage for a “really aggressive yeast infection,” and the case against Waltman was thrown out by the DA. Waltman previously told TMZ Sports that he understood why people were suspicious of him due to his history. The authorities did not return his capsules.

Wrestling podcaster and radio host Sam Roberts Tweeted on Thursday night to congratulate Waltman on his name being cleared: