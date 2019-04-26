Raul Mendoza suffered a leg injury at last night’s WWE NXT live event from Omaha, Nebraska.

Mendoza went down after doing a baseball slide during his match with Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol after checking on Mendoza, and the match ended in a No Contest. Mendoza was then helped to the back.

There’s no word yet on details of the injury or how long Mendoza might be out of action. He regularly works NXT live events and TV tapings. One correspondent in attendance speculated that Mendoza may have injured his ankle.

As noted, referee Tom Castor was also injured at the Omaha live event last night. Castor suffered a broken leg during NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze, but was still able to count the final pin.

Mendoza has not commented on the injury but he did thank a fan for wishing him well, as seen below: