Senator Endorses Kane’s Bid For Mayor, Eva Marie In New Movie Trailer, WWE UK Notes

– Below is the trailer for Lionsgate’s “Inconceivable” movie with Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon, Nicky Whelan and Eva Marie. The movie will be released on June 30th. Eva first appears in the trailer around the 40 second mark.

– The dark match before Saturday’s WWE UK TV tapings in Norwich, England saw Roy Johnson defeat HC Dyer. It appears there was no dark match before Sunday’s tapings but there was an in-ring promo from PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman before the show. Jim said 2017 is the year for British wrestling before thanking fans for their support.

– Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently announced that Senator Rand Paul has given him an endorsement in his campaign for the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane posted the following comments with a statement from Paul on Facebook at this link: