WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Irish Mirror to promote the May 8 WWE live event from Belfast at the SSA Arena, which will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Rollins was asked about returning to Ireland and his SummerSlam 2016 match with Balor, which saw the local star suffer a shoulder injury.

“I hope they don’t hold it against me that I hurt Finn,” Rollins joked. “I didn’t mean to, I promise! He’s back and healthy and doing awesome as the Intercontinental Champion so I think me and the Irish fans are on good terms. I know they’re a stubborn bunch but I think we’re alright.”

Rollins was also asked about being romantically linked to Lynch, but he would not confirm the rumors. He said, “I’ll leave that one up to you.”