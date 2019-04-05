Royal Rumble 2019 winner Seth Rollins recently spoke to Yahoo Sports to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion made some rather disparaging comments towards his opponent, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

“I think people are just sick of it,” Rollins stated. “You’ve seen and heard it every single week. They want to see a champion who is going to be there, that’s going to represent them, that’s a champion they can be proud of and one that inspires people. Brock Lesnar doesn’t inspire anybody. He’s an industry killer, not an industry builder.” Rollins continued, saying that “he cares about no one but himself and he’ll tell you that, it’s been that way his entire life. He was given the opportunity years ago to carry the mantle here in WWE but it was too tough for him and he walked away. Granted, he’s been able to come back and do things on his own terms, but his own terms only serve himself.”

Rollins also discussed the main event for the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships. The ‘Architect’ had high praise for the Women in the last bout of Mania. “They have worked so hard this year to get themselves into this position, all three of them, obviously,” Rollins said. “This is a landmark moment and historic in almost every way. It was 100 percent the right decision, I’m super proud of all of them, I’m friends with all of them and close to them. I’m really looking forward to them stealing the show and it’s going really, really cool to see.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription