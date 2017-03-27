Seth Rollins Comments On His RAW Status, Bray Wyatt Teaser, Kurt Angle’s WWE Interview

– Below is a new teaser for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view:

– The rest of Corey Graves’ interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is already available on the Original Specials section of the WWE Network. It was scheduled to premiere this Tuesday night after Talking Smack.

– As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to tonight’s go-home edition of WWE RAW in Philly to sign their “Hold Harmless” contract for the fight at WrestleMania 33. Rollins tweeted the following on tonight’s show: