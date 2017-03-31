Seth Rollins Congratulates Teddy Long (Video), Bayley On If She’s Nervous, WWE Stock

– Below is the latest WrestleMania 33 Diary entry from RAW Women’s Champion Bayley as she prepared for happenings in Orlando earlier this morning. Bayley says she’s mostly excited and isn’t trying to worry about Sunday until she goes to sleep on Saturday night.

– WWE stock was down 1.16% today, closing at $22.22 per share. Today’s high was $22.62 and the low was $22.10.

– WWE posted this clip with Seth Rollins congratulating 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long at the WWE hotel in Orlando.