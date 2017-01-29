Seth Rollins Crashes NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Calls Out Triple H

At the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event on Saturday night, WWE main roster Seth Rollins made quite the impression on the WWE COO.

“The Architect” crashed the first live WWE Network special of the new year, hitting the ring at the NXT TakeOver event in the host city of Sunday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to call out Triple H, the man he has long been rumored to be facing at this year’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando, Florida.

This led to a brief appearance by “The Game,” who was none-too-pleased with the actions of his former active championship representative of The Authority. Triple H would send security to the ring to escort Rollins from the event.

Below are some photos from WWE’s official Twitter page that show the Seth Rollins and Triple H segment from Saturday night.

