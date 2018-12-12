Seth Rollins On Dean Ambrose Turning After Roman Reigns Announced Leukemia Battle, Working With Sting

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins spoke with the hosts at Rock 105.3 in San Diego on Monday before WWE RAW hit the air.

Rollins was asked about what he thought of Dean Ambrose turning heel on the same night that Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia.

“You know, it’s one of those things, where obviously the situation with Roman is real life, and very unfortunate,” Rollins said. “But at the end of the day, I understand why Ambrose did what he did on that night, in the sense that Roman was going to be gone. There was no if, and or buts that he was going to be gone. And so if you’re going to strike out on your own, you’re going to try and make a name for yourself, I understand to a point, doing it on that night. You’re going to make the biggest impact you can make, and if that’s your goal, if you’re saying your story is that The Shield has made you weak, and you kind of want to step out of the light so to speak, out of the shadows, that’s going to be the best time to do it. You’re going to have the most eyes on you that night, that moment, and you’re going to get the most people talking about it.

“It sucked, especially for Shield fans, and it was an emotional roller coaster of a night, going from the announcement that Roman made earlier in the night, to me and Ambrose winning the Tag Team Titles later in the night by defeating Ziggler and McIntyre, and then Ambrose doing what he did. It was a lot to take in, if you’re a viewer and you’re a fan, but you’re never going to forget where you were that night,, if you were watching on TV or if you were live, you’re never going to forget that, and really that’s what we do, is we create moments that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, good or bad.”

Rollins was also asked if his WrestleMania 33 match with Triple H was his favorite, or if the Night of Champions 2015 match with WWE Hall of Famer Sting was. Rollins talked about growing up as a fan and getting to work with WWE Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan or Shawn Michaels.

“The Sting one was pretty wild because I thought Sting would be long-retired by the time, also I thought he’d never work for WWE,” Rollins said. “He was WCW through & through, and I never thought we’d see him in the WWE ring. And then he did the match with Triple H at WrestleMania the year before, and then I had the opportunity to wrestle him in his last match as well. To me that one blows my mind. I’ve had some really insane experiences between wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania, I got to be on Piper’s Pit before he passed, been in the ring with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, cut promos with Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, stuff like that. As someone who grew up watching wrestling as a fan, I’ve definitely had moments where I had to step outside myself and go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.'”