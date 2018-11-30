Seth Rollins Disses Becky Lynch Over Nickname

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and took a shot at SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch over her “The Man” nickname.

Rollins, who has used the same nickname in the past, recently had a friendly back & forth with Becky but his latest tweet took a different tone. Rollins made the tweet after fans praised a recent Instagram Story from Lynch, saying she deserves the nickname more than Rollins.

Rollins wrote, “Once upon a time being “The Man” was about going into the ring and proving it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT….not excellence in internet trolling. Clearly I’m doing it all wrong.”