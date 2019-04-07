We recently reported on Seth Rollins’ comments regarding his WrestleMania 35 opponent, Brock Lesnar. Rollins described Brock as an “industry killer” and now he has elaborated further on those comments whilst speaking to TMZ Sports.

“I call him that because he is,” Rollins stated. “He’s not in it for anybody but himself. So, Brock Lesnar… he will tell you to your face that he’s in this industry, he’s in any industry, for himself, to make his own money, and that’s not what I’m about. I’m about giving back to a business I love, that’s given me so much. So, it’s very self-explanatory – he kills industries because he don’t care about anybody but himself.”

TMZ also asked Rollins how the rest of the locker feels about Brock’s part time contract. “I mean, here’s the thing – he’s a box office attraction, right, and everybody knows that. The problem is, he knows that as well and he takes advantage of it, every step of the way,” Rollins claimed. “So, he doesn’t contribute to the locker room, he doesn’t give anything back. I admire Brock Lesnar from a fighter’s perspective, from an athlete’s perspective. He’s incredible. The way he trains for his fights, his mindset going in. He’s a specimen unlike any other and that’s why he’s able to do what he does, but he doesn’t inspire people, man, and we need a champion that does that.”

Seth Rollins challenges for the Universal Championship tonight at WrestleMania.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription