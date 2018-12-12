Seth Rollins & Former WWE Writer Jimmy Jacobs Respond To WWE Creative Criticism

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs took to Twitter this week and commented on a tweet that said Monday’s record-low RAW viewership was embarrassing.
The original tweet was made by Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, referring to the 2.194 million viewers that Monday’s TLC go-home edition of RAW drew. This is the lowest viewership in the history of the show. As noted, this week’s SmackDown drew 1.977 million viewers, the second-lowest SmackDown audience for a first-run non-holiday episode.
Indie veteran Jacobs commented that writing a three-hour wrestling TV show every week is hard. Rollins responded to Jacobs’ tweet and pointed to how the company has to produce 5 hours of live TV every week between RAW and SmackDown.
Jacobs wrote, “Writing a 3 hour wrestling tv show every single week is fuckin hard.”
Rollins wrote, “That’s the one thing I don’t think people understand. 5 hours of live TV every week. EVERY WEEK. Add in all the extraneous variables that affect the final outcome….and it’s a modern miracle that the shows come together as well as they do.”
You can see their tweets below along with other comments from Jacobs:
That’s the one thing I don’t think people understand. 5 hours of live TV every week. EVERY WEEK. Add in all the extraneous variables that affect the final outcome….and it’s a modern miracle that the shows come together as well as they do.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 12, 2018
Everybody is allowed to their opinion. I take zero offense to it. But one of the 1st things I learned writing is that it’s easy to point out the problems. The job is to come up with solutions. https://t.co/YYBQmBuAGG
— The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) December 12, 2018
This is the most common response I’ve gotten. While as a fan, I agree, the bottom line says differently. WWE gets paid way more to have 3 hours of RAW than for 2. So that seems to be off the table. https://t.co/mKD2Vxdpey
— The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) December 12, 2018
I know very little & what I do know is bounded on all sides by infinite ignorance. I can only speak to my experiences. In those experiences I’ve found writing a wrestling tv show isn’t an easy task. Thanks to all that engaged in meaningful dialogue with me! I love the passion!
— The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) December 12, 2018