Seth Rollins & Former WWE Writer Jimmy Jacobs Respond To WWE Creative Criticism

By
24W Staff
-

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs took to Twitter this week and commented on a tweet that said Monday’s record-low RAW viewership was embarrassing.

The original tweet was made by Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, referring to the 2.194 million viewers that Monday’s TLC go-home edition of RAW drew. This is the lowest viewership in the history of the show. As noted, this week’s SmackDown drew 1.977 million viewers, the second-lowest SmackDown audience for a first-run non-holiday episode.

Indie veteran Jacobs commented that writing a three-hour wrestling TV show every week is hard. Rollins responded to Jacobs’ tweet and pointed to how the company has to produce 5 hours of live TV every week between RAW and SmackDown.

Jacobs wrote, “Writing a 3 hour wrestling tv show every single week is fuckin hard.”

Rollins wrote, “That’s the one thing I don’t think people understand. 5 hours of live TV every week. EVERY WEEK. Add in all the extraneous variables that affect the final outcome….and it’s a modern miracle that the shows come together as well as they do.”

You can see their tweets below along with other comments from Jacobs: