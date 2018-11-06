Seth Rollins On Going For Dean Ambrose, Another Sign For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Division

– As noted, Seth Rollins dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Authors of Pain on this week’s WWE RAW from England, losing a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Rollins was then attacked by former partner Dean Ambrose after the match. Below is post-show video of Rollins getting fired up and sending a warning to Ambrose.

“Two weeks in a row I’ve gone out to that ring and I’ve asked Ambrose to come down and face me like a man, tell me why he stabbed me in the back,” Rollins said “Well, my mood has changed. I’m sick of asking for reasons. So, I’m going to go find Dean Ambrose and I’m going to beat those reasons out of him.”

– In another possible sign that WWE is planning to introduce Women’s Tag Team Titles soon, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka formed a new family alliance on this week’s RAW. They double teamed Ember Moon following Jax’s singles win over her former friend. Below is video from the segment and post-match comments from the two: