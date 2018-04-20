Seth Rollins In New WWE Series, Fans On AJ Styles Wearing A Cup, Killian Dain

– Below is the first episode of WWE’s “Formerly Known As” series, featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins on how he went from Tyler Black to Seth Rollins:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE Champion AJ Styles should wear a protective cup to combat a low blow from Shinsuke Nakamura in their match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th. As of this writing, 74% voted, “Yes, obviously.” The rest went with, “Yes.”

– Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY will be working weekend WWE NXT live events, likely their last shows for the brand now that they have been called to SmackDown with Eric Young. Dain tweeted the following after his No DQ loss to Lars Sullivan on last night’s NXT episode: