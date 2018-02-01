Seth Rollins Injured, Jason Jordan Update, SAnitY Reacts To Matches, Tully Blanchard & Tessa Blanchard

– Title Match Wrestling recently released this video that features WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard getting physical and throwing two dropkicks at the end of an indie match that daughter Tessa Blanchard worked. The mixed tag match featured Tessa and Chris Payne taking on Vanity and Craig Steele at Pro Wrestling Syndicate’s FrightMare Before Christmas event in 2014.

– Seth Rollins is currently dealing with a bad back, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on if Rollins will miss any ring time but it looks like he’s working through the injury. On a related note, Rollins’ partner Jason Jordan is dealing with a neck injury, not a back injury as previously reported. Jordan is said to be having issues with his grip, which could indicate a very serious injury. WWE has been trying to protect Jordan by having him do as little as possible in the ring as of late.

– As noted, next week’s WWE NXT episode will see the feud between SAnitY and The Undisputed Era continue as Adam Cole takes on Killian Dain in singles action while NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defend their titles against Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe. Dain and Wolfe tweeted the following reactions to the matches, which will tape tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta:

No matter how hard you try you can't stop us now. We will purge you, not for the 3 count, but for good #SAnitY #UnitedWePurge https://t.co/OkfWGqZWls — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) February 1, 2018