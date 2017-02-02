Seth Rollins Issues Full Statement Regarding Knee Injury Suffered At RAW

As noted, Seth Rollins went down with what WWE reported as a knee injury during his angle with Samoa Joe and Triple H on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

In addition to the confirmation tweet that he posted on Wednesday, “The Architect” returned on Thursday with a full statement spread across a series of tweets. Below is the full combined statement.

“Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn’t always go your way, but that is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn’t end for me until I’ve reclaimed the throne and for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This isn’t over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there’s nothing that can stop me.”

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that …. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real … — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017