Seth Rollins Knocks Dolph Ziggler, Talks 2018 Being His “Rebirth” Year & More

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with NOLA.com to promote Monday’s RAW in New Orleans. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

His “rebirth” in 2018:

“I’d say this year has been the most fulfilling of my career. I feel like I’ve overcome a lot. And I feel a lot of freedom, I feel a lot of excitement, something that I hadn’t had in a couple of years.”

Upholding the legacy of the Intercontinental Title:

“Go all the way back to Pat Patterson, the first IC champion. It’s always been known as the workhorse title; the grittier guys carry that thing. Look at guys like Edge and Chris Jericho and Mr. Perfect, Macho Man Randy Savage. These guys were quintessential IC champions. To be a part of that is cool. And not only to be a part of it, but when it’s all said and done, people (might) remember my IC championship reign fondly. And hopefully, I’ll be in the company of those gentlemen when the next guy comes along and is asked the same question.”

What The Shield might have in store for RAW, feuding with Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler:

“I can’t tell you that. The Shield always has something up its sleeve, though we’ve been caught off guard a little bit lately. The team of Dolph, Drew and Braun is quite formidable. Braun is no joke, and neither is Drew. Dolph is a little bit of one, but he’s clever and wily and a veteran. In my opinion, The Shield is the greatest faction of all-time, one of them, and I can’t think of a better place to throw a party than New Orleans. It should be a very eventful Monday.”