Seth Rollins Loses His Spot In This Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

It looks like this year’s Royal Rumble match will go down this weekend without “The Architect.”

On Monday night’s Royal Rumble “go-home” edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins lost his spot in this Sunday’s 30-man over-the-top battle royal.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion lost his spot in this Sunday’s match after losing to Sami Zayn in a match on tonight’s RAW. The finish saw Rollins get pinned by Zayn after Triple H’s music hit and distracted him.

It has been rumored for a while that WWE is planning on having a Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 33 later this year.