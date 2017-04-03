Seth Rollins On Sharing A ‘Mania Moment With HHH, The Hardys On Winning Gold, More

– Below is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys after making their return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 last night. Jeff says they are back home and he left in 2009 but to come back on such a big night and win the titles is unbelievable. Jeff is proud of himself, his brother, their families and proud to be home. Matt says he can’t explain how wonderful it is to return to their home on the biggest WrestleMania in history, for the biggest company in history. While The Hardys are not using their most recent gimmicks, Matt keeps making references to his “Broken” character and says the best part of the evening was that they “deleted!” the reign of The Club.

– Jimmy Fallon and YouTube star Lilly Singh were the celebrities shown in the crowd during WrestleMania. Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was also in attendance.

– Seth Rollins returned to the ring at WrestleMania 33 and defeated Triple H in a Non-Sanctioned Match. In the video below, Rollins talks about the win and gets a bit emotional when talking about how he’s been through a lot with Triple H. Rollins has some level of respect for Triple H and it was special for him to just be out there. Regarding his knee, Rollins says it appears there’s nothing substantially wrong with the knee but time will tell.