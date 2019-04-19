WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Quad-City Times to promote Sunday’s WWE live event in Moline, IL, which will also air on the WWE Network as “The Shield’s Last Chapter” special with Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose teaming up for the last time because Ambrose is finishing up with the company.

Rollins said Sunday will be extra special and there will be a lot of energy in the building because it is The Shield’s last match. Rollins also said he thought The Shield would live forever, but he’s looking forward to going out together in front of friends and family in Moline, which is near his hometown.

“It just kind of just worked out, in an unfortunate way, obviously not something we ever wanted to say the final chapter,” Rollins said. “I always believed The Shield would live forever. Now we have this last weekend and it just happens to end up in Moline. It’s very poetic. It will be a cool experience to do in front of friends and family.”

Regarding his WrestleMania 35 win over Brock Lesnar, Rollins said it “almost happened so fast.” He also commented on facing Lesnar and his WWE run being surreal.

“Facing Brock Lesnar never came into my realm of possibility,” Rollins said. “I dreamed a lot of big dreams as a kid. But there are things that have happened I never would have even thought were possible — like being on the cover of a video game, being an action figure. It’s been pretty surreal.”

He continued, “I try to take everything in as it comes. It’s not very often you get 80,000 people on your side, facing one of the most decorated combat sports athletes, and having my friends and family there. It will definitely go down in history for me, as my legacy.”