WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with talkSPORT and said he’s looking forward to seeing what Dean Ambrose does now that he’s gone from WWE. The interview was done before Ambrose released his first post-WWE promo as Jon Moxley last night. Rollins was asked what his good friend will do next.

“Oh god, so tough to say!,” Rollins said. “You know, he’s really someone that keeps his cards close to the vest and even at the back end when I was trying to pry into what he was getting himself into after this, I think the cool thing was he didn’t even really know. He didn’t really have any big plans. For him, he just wanted the freedom to make his own decisions for the first time in the last eight or nine years. It will be cool to see where he ends up or where he takes his talents whether that be to another wrestling promotion or somewhere else in the entertainment field, or, you know, maybe he just wants to sit at home play with his dogs, be with his wife and have a family – who knows?

“I’m excited as a friend just to see what he’s going to get himself into because he’s one of the most talented dudes I’ve ever come across and he’s got a lot to offer, so I can’t even begin to speculate.”

Rollins also talked about being totally independent of his brothers in The Shield now that Roman Reigns was sent to SmackDown from RAW. Rollins said he’s looking forward to the “dog fight” between the two brands when SmackDown moves to Fox in October. He was asked if he’s excited to stand alone on the red brand now.

“Oh yeah, I mean, it was the end of an era the other night with the final chapter of The Shield for sure. For the past six or seven years, everything has revolved around the three of us in some way, shape or form,” Rollins said. “You mentioned [Dean] Ambrose leaving and Roman [Reigns] going to SmackDown, it really is a lot of extra pressure on me to just be the man, be Seth Rollins, be Monday Night Rollins! Kind of put the show on my shoulders and with SmackDown moving to Fox in the fall, it’s going to be a huge deal for them as well so it’s going to be a dog fight between Raw and SmackDown, man.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, looking forward to a lot of new competitors and matchups with the Shakeup and everything, so it’s definitely exciting. Obviously nerve-racking and everything because it’s kind of the first time we have jumped into these waters, but I’m excited to see how far I can swim.”

Regarding his WrestleMania 35 win over Brock Lesnar, The Architect said it was a great experience working with The Beast. We noted earlier this week how Rollins mentioned in another interview that he would be open to giving Lesnar a rematch. Rollins once again mentioned a potential rematch in this interview with talkSPORT. He was asked how the match was for him.

“Brock’s an interesting cat, man,” Rollins said. “He’s a moody dude that goes with the flow of how he’s feeling and at the end of the day, going into this match with him, I’d heard a ton of horror stories and wasn’t really sure what to expect. But, when the dust settled, I put his head into the mat, pinned him 1,2,3 and, in my opinion, the right man came out on top. So, for me, it was a great experience working with him. Who knows what the next time – if there is going to be one – will be like but WrestleMania, for me, was a big win.”