Seth Rollins Praises Baron Corbin, Men’s Royal Rumble Match Update, Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped last week in Fresno, CA. We have a full spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us tonight for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast at 8pm ET.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day vs. SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on Miz TV with The Miz

* Appearances by R-Truth, Carmella, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and more

– WWE has confirmed Drew McIntyre for the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match. McIntyre announced his Rumble spot on this week’s RAW and said he will win the Rumble to then fulfill his destiny of headlining WrestleMania 35. McIntyre and R-Truth are the only Rumble participants confirmed as of this writing. Truth won the #30 spot by winning the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella, who is the only participant for the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble match as of this writing.

– This week’s Christmas Eve edition of RAW saw Seth Rollins defeat Baron Corbin in the main event. As seen below, Rollins took to Twitter after RAW and gave props to Corbin for his in-ring work.

Rollins wrote, “Really fun match with Corbin tonight. Annoying as he is, he’s not too darn shabby in between the ropes.”