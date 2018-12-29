Seth Rollins Praises CM Punk & Colt Cabana, Reminisces About Chicago Ahead Of WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and gave props to CM Punk and Colt Cabana for what they did to help pro wrestling in Chicago.

Rollins made a series of tweets after riding around the city of Chicago ahead of tonight’s RAW live event at the United Center. This is WWE’s second show in the area as the SmackDown brand held a live event at the Allstate Arena on Wednesday.

Rollins also recalled his lengthy run on the Chicago indie scene, working for promotions like Ring of Honor and All American Wrestling. Rollins mentioned his ROH matches with names like Kevin Owens, Kassius Ohno, Samoa Joe and Hideo Itami.

Regarding Punk and Cabana, The Architect said they helped shape his pro wrestling work ethic for years to come. He wrote, “I remember so much so fondly of this city…and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention @CMPunk and @ColtCabana. Two guys who changed the game for Chicago wrestling. They made Chicago feel special. Made me feel like this place could lead to the rest of the world… …I’m eternally grateful for the inspiration and motivation Punk and Cabana provided me at a very formative age. Helped shape my work ethic in wrestling for years to come.”

