Seth Rollins Reacts To Joey Mercury’s Criminal Charges Being Dropped

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted props for former WWE Superstar and producer Joey Mercury after he had all charges dropped against him in one of his court cases.

Mercury had been accused of identity theft, conspiracy to commit credit fraud over $300, use or possession of personal identification information and petty theft. PWInsider reports that those charges were officially dismissed on Monday in Orange County, Florida. Mercury was allegedly “observed using” the victim’s credit card at Footaction and Champs sneaker stores back on May 7. His attorney filed a 26-page response to the charges back in October, stating that Mercury was in Germany and the UK from March 1 through March 8, also providing copies of his passport stamps, flight & hotel itineraries, and banks transactions as evidence. The attorney also submitted a poster for a wXw appearance Mercury made and a social media posting for a training camp he participated in, arguing that Mercury was unable to commit a crime in the United States on May 7 as he was out of the country.

The charges were dropped on Monday after Assistant District Attorney Mark Daniel Wixtrom noted that the case is “not suitable for prosecution.”

Mercury has another case that is active but another filing made on Monday notes that it will no longer be prosecuted. The case should be officially dismissed shortly. Those charges were brought after Mercury was accused of using a credit card belonging to a victim on April 28, to acquire $300. He was charged with fraudulent use or possession of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a credit card to obtain more than $100, third degree grand theft and petty theft.

Mercury was arrested by the Schaumburg Police Department back on August 31 in Schaumburg, Illinois outside of a Marriott hotel after being notified that Mercury was sleeping in his car outside of the hotel. They approached Mercury and ran his personal information, which brought up the warrant from Orange County, Florida. Mercury was taken into custody for the warrant and extradited back to Florida on September 25.

Rollins, who has been friends with Mercury for some time, wrote a response to Mercury tweeting a letter from his attorney. Rollins wrote, “Innocence should never be taken for granted. Joey’s story is just one of many, but hopefully his case can help bring attention to those who’ve been wronged as well. #justiceforjoey”

You can see Rollins’ comments with the tweet from Mercury below:

Innocence should never be taken for granted. Joey’s story is just one of many, but hopefully his case can help bring attention to those who’ve been wronged as well. #justiceforjoey https://t.co/0ZUmZiVnmW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 27, 2018