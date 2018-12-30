Seth Rollins Reveals His Next Business Venture

Seth Rollins took to Instagram today and revealed that he is partnering to open a new coffee shop in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa.

The shop is called 392dport and it’s connected to the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy that Rollins co-owns.

Rollins posted the following on the new project:

Hey guys I’m opening a coffee shop soon!

@392caffe and I are partnering to bring @392dport to life in @downtowndavenport in early 2019!

It’s located on the corner of 3rd and Scott St. and is literally connected to @blackandbravewrestling

Give @392dport a follow for updates galore and coffee porn!