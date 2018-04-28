Seth Rollins Says GRR Was Just Step 1, Mike Kanellis Breaks Record?, Ronda Rousey

– Below is new video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins speaking after his Greatest Royal Rumble Ladder Match win over Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and The Miz. Rollins says he barely pulled the win off, which was one of the hardest battles he’s fought. Rollins gives props to all three opponents and says they gave him everything he could handle, and then some. Rollins says this was just step 1 as he wants to defend the title with pride and give the WWE Universe memorable matches. Regarding the crazy finish, Rollins says he wasn’t sure if his ribs were cracked after the table spot and it hurt very bad but doing what you have to do in moments like that is what separates champions from the rest.

– WWE posted this video of Mike Kanellis after he was quickly eliminated by 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, which was won by Braun Strowman. Kanellis says this was not how it was supposed to go and Henry isn’t even a full-time performer. Kanellis hopes he didn’t break the record for shortest Rumble run but he rushes off to check but it looks like he did beat Santino Marella’s record of 1.9 seconds at the 2009 Royal Rumble.

– WWE’s website has coverage of Ronda Rousey’s appearance at CinemaCon this past week to promote the “Mile 22” movie with Mark Wahlberg that comes out on August 3rd. Below is WWE video from the event and some posts from Rousey: