Seth Rollins Speaks After RAW (Video), Mike Kanellis Didn’t Break a Record, Backlash Sunday

– Below is post-RAW video of Mike Rome giving some good news to Mike Kanellis – he did not break the record for the quickest Royal Rumble elimination at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. As noted, 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry easily eliminated Kanellis as he came to the ring. The previous record was set by Santino Marella in 2009 with 1.9 seconds. Rome says Kanellis was in the match for 2.49 seconds. Kanellis somehow sees this as being on the same level as Daniel Bryan because he broke the record for longest Rumble run at 1 hour and 16 minutes, breaking Rey Mysterio’s 2006 record of 1 hour, 2 minutes & 12 seconds.

– WWE is advertising that a match will take place on Sunday’s WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show, which has been confirmed for 7pm EST on the WWE Network. No word yet on what that match might but we should have the final card after tonight’s SmackDown. WWE has now announced a Backlash post-show for Sunday night at 11pm EST. It’s currently scheduled to run until 11:30pm EST, right up to the Backlash replay.

The season two premiere of the Camp WWE cartoon is now scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network at noon 12pm EST on Backlash Sunday, via the on-demand section. “A Tale of Two Cenas” is the name of the season two premiere.

– Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro had been advertised as the dark main event for Monday’s RAW in Montreal but that did not happen. The post-show segment saw Rollins take the mic following his main event title defense over Finn Balor.

As seen in the fan video below, the Bell Centre chanted “thank you Rollins” as he waited in the ring. Rollins talks about how he wasn’t exaggerating when he commented on how hard the job is and how the travel has been but he also wasn’t exaggerating when he said there’s no other place he’d rather be. Rollins said he was speaking for the others in the locker room and added that the WWE Universe is truly his family as they make the ring feel like home.