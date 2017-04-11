Seth Rollins Staying On RAW, WWE Cruiserweight Turns Heel Tonight, SmackDown Promo

– As noted, the “Superstar Shakeup” that began on tonight’s WWE RAW will be a two-night event that ends on tomorrow’s SmackDown in Boston. Below is a promo for the special episode:

– Seth Rollins will not be going to SmackDown in the “Superstar Shakeup” as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle promised him he will always have a job on the red team as long as Angle is in charge. Keeping with the Rollins vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon storyline, Angle did tell Rollins that Stephanie wanted to send him to the blue team. Stephanie was not on RAW for tonight’s “Shakeup” as she is being kept off TV for a few weeks to sell the WrestleMania 33 table bump.

– It appears TJ Perkins turned heel on tonight’s RAW from Long Island after he laid out Austin Aries following their match, which Perkins won due to a distraction from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville had encouraged the heel turn in a backstage segment with Perkins earlier in the night. Below is a clip of Perkins turning on Aries: