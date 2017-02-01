Seth Rollins Suffers Injured Knee At RAW: “I Wish It Was Just A Bad Dream”

With WrestleMania fast-approaching, it wouldn’t be WWE without top stars falling victim to the injury bug and beefing up the injured reserved list. At Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins appeared to re-join said-list.

“The Architect” suffered a knee injury at Monday’s show in a segment involving the televised main roster debut of former NXT Champion Samoa Joe. Watch the above video to witness Rollins go down awkwardly (approximately 3:20 mark of the clip), where he is believed to have suffered the aforementioned leg injury.

Rollins took to social media on Wednesday morning to post a photo of his wrapped up leg that included the following comment:

“Wish I could say it was just a bad dream.”