Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose & Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre Set For WWE Events

WWE is now advertising RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion & WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for upcoming live events. They are also advertising Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre with Dolph Ziggler in his corner.

Ambrose and Rollins won the titles from McIntyre and Ziggler on Monday’s RAW but Ambrose then turned heel on Rollins. There’s no word yet on what will happen to the titles while they feud. It looks like WWE is building the RAW brand around Strowman, McIntyre, Ambrose, Rollins and Ziggler as the top stars while Roman Reigns is away fighting leukemia for the second time.

Both of these matches are being advertised for the final RAW before WrestleMania 35, which takes place on April 1 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Other Superstars advertised include Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Bayley, Elias, Nia Jax, Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the final RAW before WrestleMania 35 is going on now with the passcode WWERAW. Tickets will be available to the general public tomorrow morning at 10am.