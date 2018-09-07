Seth Rollins WWE Status Update Following Bloody RAW Spot

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been confirmed for weekend WWE live events in Alabama and Texas.
There had been some speculation on Rollins being pulled from the ring due to a potential arm injury suffered on Monday’s RAW when he was thrown into the side of the police van. It looks like the injury wasn’t that bad as he is still scheduled for this weekend.
For those who missed it, below are shots of Rollins after the bloody spot on RAW:
Below are shots of Rollins’ arm after the van spot:
