Below is the current card for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos