WWE Games has announced the following Superstars that will be available in the WWE 2K19 video game as DLC playable characters:

* Bobby Lashley

* Lio Rush

* Dakota Kaii

* Ricochet

* Lacey Evans

* EC3

* Candice LeRae

* Hanson

* Rowe

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

The full DLC/Season Pass press release will be released tomorrow along with the full roster for the game. WWE 2K19 hits stores on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.