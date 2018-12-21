Several WWE Superstars Get Their Own Network Shows, Premieres Revealed For Next Week

The WWE Network will premiere four new shows with Superstars in the lead roles next week.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango will host “Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit” while Xavier Woods will host “Arcade Challenge”, Bo Dallas will host “Kitchen SmackDown” and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson will host “Botch Club.”

Below is the line-up of new shows premiering next week:

* Monday from 11pm – 11:30pm ET – Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit

Synopsis: “It’s do-or-pie for detectives Tyler Breeze and Fandango, as ‘The Fashion Police’ close in on Kevin Owens’ mysterious Pie Face Perpetrator!”

* Tuesday from 7:30pm – 8pm ET – Xavier’s Arcade Challenge

Synopsis: “Xavier Woods invades the arcade scene in The City of Brotherly Love, and he’s seeking a challenge in the retro gaming classic, NBA Jam!”

* Thursday from 7pm – 7:30pm ET – WWE Kitchen SmackDown

Synopsis: “Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Curtis Axel compete in a cookoff for guest judges Enes Kanter, Noelle Foley and Mark Henry, hosted by Bo Dallas.”

* Friday from 7pm – 7:30pm ET – Botch Club

Synopsis: “Gallows and Anderson watch acrobatic attempts gone awry, and take a deep dive into the circumstances behind the infamous Titus Worldslide.”