There are several WWE Superstars who are on the roster but not booked for a match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

The following female Superstars are listed on the official WWE roster page but not booked for a WrestleMania 35 match as of this writing – Alicia Fox, Lacey Evans, Ember Moon (injured), Maryse (pregnant), The Bella Twins (retired).

Fox was brought to New York City for WrestleMania 35 Axxess, but there’s no word yet on if she will make her ring return during the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Fox has been out of action since February following an incident at a WWE live event where she came to work intoxicated. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was the agent assigned to Fox’s match that night and allowed her to perform, which led to Arn’s release from the company as Vince McMahon was said to be furious when he later found out about what happened. Fox was reportedly offered rehab, but there’s no word on if she took the offer, or what has happened since.

WWE currently has 13 spots announced for the Women’s Battle Royal. The inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal in 2018 had 20 participants. It’s possible we see Fox or Evans work the match. Evans is being groomed for a big singles push, and WrestleMania could be the perfect place for the push to continue. The following Superstars are advertised for that match as of this writing: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega.

The following male Superstars are listed on the official WWE roster page but not booked for a WrestleMania 35 match as of this writing: Akira Tozawa, Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, Ariya Daivari, Big E, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Drew Gulak, Primo, Epico, Jack Gallagher, Goldust, Harper, John Cena, Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens, Kane, Lio Rush, Mark Andrews, Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley, Noam Dar, R-Truth, Rezar, Rowan, The Singh Brothers, Brian Kendrick, The Undertaker, Sami Zayn (injured, returning imminently), Sin Cara (injured, returning imminently), Aiden English (205 Live announcer), Akam (injured), Jason Jordan (injured).

Superstars like Owens, Rawley and Truth could end up in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Rowan will come to the ring with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for the match with Kofi Kingston, and Big E and Xavier will likely be out for that match as well. Rush will come out with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley for the match against Finn Balor’s Demon King. Most of the cruiserweights listed could be left off the card. There’s no word yet on top talents like Cena, The Undertaker, and Wyatt, but it was reported that Cena was expected to sign a WrestleMania return deal that was on the table. Harper is wrestling a match at Axxess this week, so it’s possible we see him in the Battle Royal as well. Sami and Sin Cara have been rumored to be returning soon, and their returns could be saved for the Battle Royal. Some of the roster members we rarely see likely won’t be used at all, such as Kane and Goldust. Ambrose is reportedly leaving WWE shortly after WrestleMania when his contract expires and there’s been no word yet on his WrestleMania role, but he could get involved in the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match, or the Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar match. Ziggler has been on a hiatus and there’s been no word on a possible Battle Royal appearance for him, but he is performing stand-up comedy in the area this week.

WWE currently has 28 Superstars announced for the Andre Battle Royal. That leaves 2 spots open if they go with 30 entrants like last year. The following Superstars are advertised for the match as of this writing with the SNL co-stars being billed as 1: Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3.

As noted, the current WrestleMania 35 card looks like this:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H’s career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kickoff Pre-show: 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)