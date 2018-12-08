Sgt. Slaughter Responds to Backlash from Crown Jewel Event

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter thinks the company was 100% right to have an event in Saudi Arabia, saying the decision was about entertainment and not politics.

WWE Crown Jewel took place in November in Riyadh despite calls from politicians, businessmen and even WWE wrestlers to postpone the event in the wake of the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

After the event, WWE hailed it as a success — others have still been extremely critical.

TMZ caught up with got the Sarge in NYC, and the 70-year-old told them he’s happy the company held the event, saying making political decisions isn’t what the WWE is all about.

“We’re an entertainment company. We’re not anything to do with politics. We’re basically there to entertain everybody. Not just the American people, but people all around the world. That’s what we do for a living. That’s what makes our company so great.”

John Cena & Daniel Bryan, two of the biggest stars in the organization, pulled themselves from the event.

The CIA has reportedly concluded the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the murder of Khashoggi, so it’ll be interesting to see if the company will head back to Saudi Arabia in 2019.