Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan On Being Referees, Maryse Baby Bump Photo, Charlotte Flair

By
Scott Lazara
-
Photo Credit: WWE.com

– WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair posing with her RAW Women’s Title, her Divas Title and her WWE NXT Women’s Title for a new plaque that WWE Shop is selling:

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following today as they prepare to be the special referees for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. If Owens & Sami lose, they will be fired from all of WWE. The blue brand bosses wrote:

– Maryse is celebrating 6 months of her first pregnancy today. She posted the following baby bump photo:

6 months pregnant 🤰🏼❤️❤️❤️ #itsagirl #itbaby

