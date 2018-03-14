Shane McMahon Makes WrestleMania 34 Match & Takes Leave, Match To Be Changed?

Shane McMahon announced on tonight’s SmackDown that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence as SmackDown Commissioner. He then announced Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 34 as his final act of business before taking the leave.
It’s believed that Shane will add himself to the match to make it a Triple Threat. SmackDown ended with Sami and Owens teaming up to destroy Shane in the ring and backstage.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal