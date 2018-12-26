Shane McMahon & The Miz Form New Team?, WWE Star Says He’s Coming For Rusev’s Title, WWE NXT Matches

– Shane McMahon finally agreed to team up with The Miz during a special Christmas edition of MizTV on last night’s WWE SmackDown. There’s no word yet on when Shane and Miz will officially team back up or where WWE is going with this storyline but a Miz vs. McMahon match was rumored for WrestleMania 35 at one point. Above is video from the MizTV segment.

– The following has been announced for today’s WWE NXT UK episodes:

* NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint makes an announcement (3pm)

* Ligero vs. Joe Coffey (3pm)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley (4pm)

* Appearances by Toni Storm, Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff and others

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s regular NXT episode:

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans in a #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong vs. Heavy Machinery

– Aiden English and Tye Dillinger had interesting Twitter reactions to Rusev winning the WWE United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura on last night’s SmackDown episode. As seen below, Dillinger indicated he wants a title shot while English took credit for his former tag team partner winning the strap.