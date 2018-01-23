Shane McMahon On Steve Austin, Fans On RAW 25 Appearances, MMC Promo For Tonight

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up, featuring Asuka and new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Carmella and Big E.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite Legend appearance at RAW 25. As of this writing, 46% voted for Steve Austin hitting Stunners on Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon while 18% voted for The Undertaker’s “sacred ground” promo, 10% for DX’s segment with The Balor Club, 8% for Chris Jericho putting Elias on The List, 7% for Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler calling Manhattan Center action and 4% for The APA’s poker game. Christian hosting The Peep Show, The Dudley Boyz putting Heath Slater through a table, The Godfather’s segment with Mark Henry, Ric Flair’s appearance with his daughter, “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviewing WWE Champion AJ Styles and the “bizarre Legends” interacting with Kurt Angle all drew 2% or less.

– Speaking of Austin delivering Stunners to The McMahons, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took to Twitter and wrote the following on the opening segment of RAW 25: