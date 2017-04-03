Shane McMahon Says AJ Styles Is Special (Video), Naomi On Her Hometown Win, Fans On ‘Mania 33

– As noted, the WrestleMania 33 opener saw AJ Styles defeat Shane McMahon. In the video below, the SmackDown Commissioner says AJ really is phenomenal and it was honor being in the ring with him. Shane calls AJ a special talent and says he brought more than his A-game to the match. Regarding AJ going for the WWE Title, Shane is sure he will get the shot and says there’s no denying him.

– Below is video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi after her big win at WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando. Naomi says she feels like she’s in a dream but it’s real. She’s forever grateful and thankful she got to win the title in her hometown. glad she could bring some joy to Orlando after the city has experienced some tragedies over the past year.

– As seen below, 56% of fans on Twitter gave WrestleMania 33 a thumbs up with over 6900 votes: