Shane McMahon Storyline On RAW?, WWE Star Returns To ICW (Photos), More

– WWE officials reportedly discussed a “traitor” storyline for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW, according to scoops source @WrestleVotes. They wrote the following on the storyline that would have involved SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon: “Heard of a really intriguing storyline that isn’t happening, but worth noting. The idea was that SD will invade RAW tonight, but prior to it, someone from RAW would be tipped off, thus creating a “traitor” storyline. Shane would then work to find who alerted RAW they were coming.”

– The next episode of WWE 365 is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air on Sunday. The one-hour special will focus on WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is the synopsis:

“Relive AJ Styles’ historic year as WWE Champion both in and out of the ring, and witness The Phenomenal One as you’ve never seen him before!”

– The Insane Championship Wrestling promotion has announced Noam Dar for their ICW Fear & Loathing XI event on December 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Dar will team with Wolfgang and BT Gunn to face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

WWE’s Killian Dain returned home to ICW this past weekend, wrestling Mikey Whiplash at their Fight Club event, seen below: