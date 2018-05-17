Shane McMahon Undergoes Hernia Surgery, Aleister Black Retains At Live Event, Cena & Nikki

– Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at if Nikki Bella and John Cena might be getting back together after their comments on NBC’s “Today” show this week.

– WWE has announced that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York City. Below is their full announcement:

Shane McMahon undergoes successful hernia surgery

Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent a successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York, N.Y.

McMahon is currently resting at home, but he’s feeling well and is excited to get back to work on Smackdown LIVE.

Stay with WWE.com as more information on Shane’s condition becomes available.

– The WWE NXT Title was defended at Wednesday’s WWE SmackDown live event in Liverpool, England. The match saw Aleister Black retain over SmackDown Superstar Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY. Wolfe vs. Black is set to take place at other live events this week. Below is a photo from the match: