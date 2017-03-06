Shaquille O’Neal Says WrestleMania 33 Match With Big Show Might Be Back On

During the latest episode of his Big Podcast With Shaq, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal addressed the recent talk that his WrestleMania 33 match with Big Show is off.

After Big Show claimed during a WWE.com interview that Shaq was backing out of the match, the popular former NBA star claimed that discussions about the match is back on after he spoke with “somebody high up in the organization.”

“I talked to somebody high up in the organization, and we’re back talking again,” said Shaq during the podcast.

Regarding rumors of the match being scrapped after being hyped up since last year’s WrestleMania 32 event, which featured Shaq and Big Show staring each other down to begin a long build towards an actual match, Shaq claims despite rumors to the contrary, he had nothing to do with the match potentially falling through.

“I just want people to know that it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear,” said O’Neal.

