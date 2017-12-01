Shaul Guerrero Taking Bookings, The Street Profits – Pick Of The Week, Flashback Friday

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring The Street Profits picking WWE NXT for this week’s win over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss:

– Today’s Flashback Friday programming on the WWE Network celebrates 27 years of The Undertaker. Below is the line-up:

* 2pm EST: Legends with JBL: Undertakers Rivals Pt 1 – JBL brings together a star-studded panel to celebrate 25 years of The Undertaker in this first of two exclusive Legends with JBL episodes.

* 2:30pm EST: Legends with JBL: Undertakers Rivals Pt 2 – JBL and his esteemed panel of Steve Austin, HHH, and HBK tell never-before-heard stories from The Undertaker’s remarkable career.

*3pm EST: WWE Survivor Series 1990 – Featuring traditional Survivor Series matches including the Hulkamaniacs and the Dream Team. Plus the debut of The Undertaker and more.

* 5:30pm EST: The Undertaker: 25 Phenomenal Years – Journey back through 25 years of the most memorable and unforgettable moments in the career of WWE’s one and only ‘Phenom’, The Undertaker.

*6pm EST – The Undertaker’s Gravest Matches – Relive 25 years of the Undertaker’s most dangerous matches. Descend into the darkness, as The Dead Man battles caskets, flames and cells!

* 8pm EST – WrestleMania 12 – Shawn Michaels and Bret ‘Hit Man’ Hart battle in an Iron Man Match for the WWE Title. Diesel faces The Undertaker. Roddy Piper vs. Goldust.

– Former FCW Women’s Champion Shaul Guerrero is now on Twitter and is taking bookings for indie appearances, as seen below. The daughter of Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, who is married to SmackDown Superstar Aiden English, last worked for WWE NXT in early 2014.

My amazingly talented wife is on @Twitter with her new profile – @ShaulLaGuerra – all others are phony! She inspires me each day 🙂 — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) December 1, 2017