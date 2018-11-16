Shawn Michaels On Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Battle, Reigns Not Trying To “Get Over” By Using His First Battle

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook.com to promote the release of The Marine 6 from WWE Studios. The full interview is at this link. Michaels, who was backstage at RAW when Roman Reigns announced his second battle with leukemia last month, talked about what Reigns’ announcement meant to him.

“It’s someone in your line work, a person that you know, a person that you understand is a leader of this locker room, a leader of this generation, a role that once you have played or have seen other people play and understanding that that guy is going through something tough. And for us, that’s when it gets real,” said Michaels.

Shawn also underlined that the life of a pro wrestler can shield people from the realities of life, but situations like Reigns’ can’t be avoided.

“We live in a constant world of make-believe. and on one hand, it’s the greatest thing in the world because it allows none of us to have to grow up and become adults,” Shawn said. “Every now and then real life comes in an throws you something in your face that makes you understand that real life does happen. And also to appreciate the time that we have with each other.”

Michaels believes Reigns further illustrated his strong character more by keeping his first leukemia battle a secret until the announcement on RAW.

“To understand that that’s something he’s fought through before, that was a revelation I don’t think anyone knew about. It’s encouraging on one hand, but it helps you understand and get to know him,” Michaels said. “He could have used that to help in the wrestling business to help him “get over” but that was something the human being, who he is, the real-life person didn’t want to do that he just wanted to put that behind him, go on his own merit, go on his own ability and be judged on that. And that speaks to the real character behind that young man.”