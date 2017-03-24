Shawn Michaels Says WWE Offered Him A Match Against AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ podcast and revealed that WWE offered him a WrestleMania 33 match against AJ Styles but he turned it down.

Courtesy of Sports Illustrated, here’s what The Heartbreak Kid had to say about the offer:

“I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match. They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was.

“I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.”