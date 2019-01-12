Shawn Michaels Sees Big Things To Come For WWE NXT UK Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke to the international media earlier this week to promote WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” and gave props to NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin, who will face Travis Banks at today’s show.

“One guy who I didn’t know, or hadn’t seen was Jordan Devlin,” Michaels said. H/T to The Daily Star for the conference call quote. “He was good when he came in, but now he is really starting to feel it. [Jordan] is oozing confidence. And I hate to pinpoint one person, but I have seen him grow exponentially He is a real talented kid, and his ceiling is pretty darn high.”

Michaels then praised the Gallus stable – Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, as well as Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Dunne will defend his title against Joe at Takeover today.

Michaels also talked about working behind-the-scenes with WWE developmental and said if you would have told he and Triple H that they would get to have the careers they have had, they “wouldn’t have believed you.”

“As much as I loved being in front of the camera and having my moments, I have found watching these men and women have their’s is almost like watching your kids,” Michaels said. “Seeing the joy on their face when they come back. It’s impossible to work with someone so much and not get attached to them. And we want that for these young guys, and we want to build these facilities who allow them to do that.”